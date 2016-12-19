One Pro Bowl-worthy player on each AFC team

Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wake, defensive end. Wake may just win Comeback Player of the Year, like Berry did last season. Coming off a torn Achilles at 34 years old, Wake has 22 QB hits, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. His get-off on the line of scrimmage at his size (6-foot-3, 263 pounds) is still freakish. He's one of the best players of the last decade that gets forgotten too often.