Around the NFL

One Pro Bowl-worthy player on each AFC team

Published: Dec 19, 2016 at 04:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Before the Pro Bowl teams are announced on "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed," airing Tuesday night on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET, Gregg Rosenthal has highlighted one player on each team in the NFL that deserves a spot. Note: This is not necessarily the best or most obvious potential Pro Bowler on each squad, just a player we chose to highlight. (Sorry, Tom Brady.)

Baltimore Ravens: Eric Weddle, safety. Weddle was born to play for the Ravens. He can cover tight ends, deliver big hits and stop the run. He's the biggest reason Baltimore's defense is greater than the sum of its parts.

Buffalo Bills: Lorenzo Alexander, linebacker. He's one of those players for whom a trip to the Pro Bowl will mean so much. After 12 seasons, six teams and many position changes, Alexander has enjoyed an out-of-nowhere season for the ages, posting 11.5 sacks through Week 15.

Cincinnati Bengals: Geno Atkins, defensive tackle. You can't blame Atkins for the Bengals' struggles. Twenty-three QB hits, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks only tell part of the story of his weekly disruptive play.

Cleveland Browns: Joe Thomas, tackle. There is something noble about doing your job at an extremely high level for a 10th straight season while the world burns around you.

Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver. Both Sanders and Demaryius Thomas deserve notice for excellent play in difficult circumstances all season. It's not Sanders' fault that Denver can't protect its quarterbacks.

Houston Texans: Whitney Mercilus, defensive end. Season after season, Mercilus is the most disruptive pass rusher that doesn't get enough love. His lack of sacks (5.5) will make him a tough sell for a trip to Orlando, but he absolutely has earned it for his all-around play.

Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck, quarterback. Six quarterbacks are chosen for the Pro Bowl, and Luck belongs in that group. He has overcome his offensive line while cutting way down on his mistakes.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Telvin Smith, linebacker. Despite their claim that they have an "exceptionally talented" roster, the Jaguars were the toughest AFC team on which to find a Pro Bowler. We'll reward Smith's rangy game because it's a joy to watch, but this one is a bit of a stretch.

Kansas City Chiefs: Eric Berry, safety. We're not quite buying the Defensive Player of the Year argument, but Berry has staked his claim as the best safety in football. He can play deep center field or near the line of scrimmage. His forced fumbleagainst the Titans was typical of a season filled with big plays.

Miami Dolphins: Cameron Wake, defensive end. Wake may just win Comeback Player of the Year, like Berry did last season. Coming off a torn Achilles at 34 years old, Wake has 22 QB hits, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. His get-off on the line of scrimmage at his size (6-foot-3, 263 pounds) is still freakish. He's one of the best players of the last decade that gets forgotten too often.

New England Patriots: Malcolm Butler, cornerback. His ascension from undrafted rookie to Super Bowl hero to top-10 cornerback is almost taken for granted. No one competes harder snap to snap, and few cornerbacks hit like Butler. He punches above his weight.

New York Jets: Leonard Williams, defensive lineman. In a miserable year for general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles, at least they know they got this pick right. Through Year 2 of his career, Williams has all the makings of a guy that makes the Pro Bowl every season for the next decade.

Oakland Raiders: Donald Penn, tackle.Derek Carr should be joined at the Pro Bowl by some of the offensive linemen that protected him as well as any quarterback in football. Penn and guard Kelechi Osemele are no-brainer selections.

Pittsburgh Steelers: David DeCastro, guard.Le'Veon Bell is in my mix for MVP. His success, in part, comes from an excellent interior group in front of him led by DeCastro.

San Diego Chargers: Melvin Gordon, running back. Six running backs make the Pro Bowl. Whether he returns to the field from his hip injury or not, Gordon was one of football's six best backs this season. He was fifth in yards from scrimmage entering Week 15 and ran so much tougher than his pre-draft reputation indicated.

Tennessee Titans: DeMarco Murray, running back. On behalf of every stupid writer out there who doubted the Titans' acquisition of Murray, I would like to apologize to Mike Mularkey, general manager Jon Robinson and the entire Murray family.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers turf toe injury vs. Chargers, will undergo MRI

New Orleans Saints left tackle Trevor Penning suffered what is believed to be a bad case of turf toe in Friday's preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the game and was carted off the field to the locker room.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza gang rape allegation: 'Goal is find the truth and do the right thing'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, would return home with the team and declined to go into whether he believed Araiza would remain with the team past Tuesday's final roster cuts.

news

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Charlotte area.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to play versus the Chargers tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It will be Winston's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of 2021.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE