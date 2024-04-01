One NFL Draft need for each team

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills – WR

The Bills could use some depth at edge rusher, but they desperately need wide receiver help following the trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston. There is no viable number one – or number two – receiver on the roster.

Miami Dolphins – DT

The Dolphins struggled to compete financially this offseason and that meant letting dominant defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leave via free agency. Finding a younger and cheaper replacement is a key.

New England Patriots – QB

The Patriots did not hit on the long-term replacement for Tom Brady with Mac Jones. Now they need to roll the NFL Draft dice again. If they pass on a QB, a difference-making wide receiver is also necessary.

New York Jets – OT

The Jets picked up proven tackles in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, but both are older players who will hit free agency again in 2025. The priority for the next few seasons is keeping Aaron Rodgers upright.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens – OL

The Ravens lost three starters along their offensive line during free agency, so they now need to plug some gaps at guard and tackle. If not along the line, the Ravens may be tempted with an explosive edge rusher.

Cincinnati Bengals – OT

The Bengals have paid the price for not protecting Joe Burrow well enough in the past. It's time to fix that in what is a good draft for offensive tackle talent. They could also bring on a blue-chip defensive tackle.

Cleveland Browns – WR

If the Browns are to finally find out if Deshaun Watson is worth all that money at quarterback, they need to surround him with talent. Adding another WR to go alongside 30-year-old Amari Cooper would help.

Pittsburgh Steelers – OL

There are still a couple of holes along an offensive line that was an issue in 2023. Center and right tackle are viable options for the Steelers when it comes to their first selection in the draft.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans – DT

The Texans have plenty of headline-makers on offense, now they need to add a little more steel to their defense. The signing of Denico Autry was a good one, but they need more muscle on their defensive line.

Indianapolis Colts – CB

The Colts have one of the NFL's youngest secondaries and they need boundary help at cornerback. The re-signing of slot corner Kenny Moore was vital, but look for them to target someone who can play outside.

Jacksonville Jaguars – CB

The Jags could look for another edge rusher behind Josh Allen and Travon Walker, or even a younger wide receiver. But I think they need to upgrade a pass defense that ranked 26th in the NFL a year ago.

Tennessee Titans - OT

It's been a positive offseason to date with the arrivals of running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but offensive line help is vital; especially at the tackle position.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos – QB

I understand the Broncos are rebuilding, but surely they cannot settle for either Jarrett Stidham or Ben DiNucci at quarterback? If they cannot get a passer, look for the Broncos to grab an elite pass rusher.

Kansas City Chiefs – WR

Wide receiver was an issue for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2023 and who knows what the long-term future of Rashee Rice will be given his off-field issues? A reliable number one receiver would be ideal.

Las Vegas Raiders – QB

It doesn't feel like Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew will be the long-term answer at QB. But can the Silver and Black get high enough to grab a franchise passer? If not, offensive tackle is an area of need.

Los Angeles Chargers - WR

The Chargers may field a more run-heavy attack under Jim Harbaugh in 2024, but they still need weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert and Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were allowed to leave in March.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys – OL

The Cowboys lost starters at center and tackle during free agency and replacements are needed there. Running back is also an area of need with Rico Dowdle the lead guy, but that help there will come later.

New York Giants – WR

I'm not completely sure Daniel Jones is safe at quarterback. New York could still make a play there. But they absolutely need a difference-maker at wide receiver. Their leading option right now is Darius Slayton.

Philadelphia Eagles – CB

The Eagles were terrible in the secondary last season and James Bradberry and Darius Slay are in their 30s. The former of that pair may not even be on the roster come opening weekend, so this is a priority area.

Washington Commanders – QB

The lack of a franchise quarterback cost Ron Rivera his job as Washington's head coach. Dan Quinn needs to find a player to build around for the next 15 years and must make the most of the second pick.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears – QB

It's the worst-kept secret in the NFL that the Bears are going to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick in the draft. If they somehow shock the world and take another player, it will still be a QB!

Detroit Lions – CB

The Lions got better on defense in 2023 but they're far from the finished product and they certainly need to address a secondary that gave up more big passing plays than all but one team last season.

Green Bay Packers – OT

It's all about Jordan Love and the quarterback must be kept upright to fully utilise the skill position talent around him. Long-time tackle David Bakhtiari is gone and a suitable replacement must be found.

Minnesota Vikings – QB

You'll notice there are a lot of teams who need a quarterback. Armed with two first-round picks, the Vikings may try to jump up and grab one this year. If not, they're riding with Sam Darnold for the 2024 campaign.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons – Edge Rusher

The Falcons appear ready to contend on offense now that Kirk Cousins has been installed at quarterback. But their long search for a playmaking defensive end has to end in this draft. The D must be upgraded.

Carolina Panthers – OL

An elite edge rusher to replace Brian Burns might be an option or even a top-flight wide receiver. But the line was a mess and another big man up front to protect Bryce Young – perhaps at center – would be ideal.

New Orleans Saints – OT

The Saints recently revealed that they have major concerns about a knee injury for Ryan Ramczyk and his absence would leave a gaping hole at right tackle. Another option would be a younger defensive end.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Edge Rusher

The Bucs kept their offensive playmakers in place, so now they can focus on a defense that ranked 29th against the pass in 2023. A big-time pass rusher would certainly ease some problems on the back end.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals – WR

If the Cardinals are to give Kyler Murray the best chance of success, he needs more than Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch at wide receiver. Grab an elite wideout at pick number four or trade down?

Los Angeles Rams – DL

The Rams were very pleased with the rookie season put forth by Kobie Turner in 2023, but there is now an Aaron Donald-sized hole alongside the third-rounder who recorded nine sacks last term.

San Francisco 49ers – OT

The Niners did not play well along the offensive line in their Super Bowl loss to Kansas City and right tackle might be one of the few weak points on one of the league's most potent attacks. They could also go corner.

Seattle Seahawks - G