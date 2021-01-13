One Next Gen Stat that gives each Divisional Round underdog hope 

1. Rams' coverage excellence vs. Packers' high-powered offense

The Packers are a machine when it comes to gaining yards through the air, with ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' MVP-caliber season buoyed by the excellence of ﻿Davante Adams﻿. Adams has been stellar on out-breaking routes when aligned inside, ranking in the top seven in targets, receptions and touchdowns when running such routes from the slot. He's run nearly 30 percent of his routes from the slot, the highest rate for Adams in the last five seasons, and owns a fantastic reception percentage of 83.6 on targets from the slot (second-highest in NFL this season, min. 25 targets). His seven touchdowns out of the slot are the third-most in the league, presenting the Rams with quite a challenge in keeping up with Adams' premier route-running out of an intermediate alignment.

Los Angeles has a legitimate counter in the slot in cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, who has aligned in the slot on 16.3 percent of defensive snaps this season (including playoffs), highest rate of his career. Should the Rams send Ramsey to shadow Adams, he should be expected to do a solid job against dynamic receiver when in the slot. Ramsey has allowed just six receptions for 40 yards and hasn't allowed a touchdown on 12 targets when aligned in the slot this season (including playoffs), per Pro Football Focus, allowing a completion percentage of 50 (tied for third-lowest among corners). That falls in line with his overall completion percentage allowed in all alignments, which is also 50 percent, tied with teammate ﻿Darious Williams﻿ and Packers corner ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ for second-lowest in the league (min. 50 targets).

So the Rams should have an answer for the Packers' attempt to put Adams in previously advantageous situations. But what about when Rodgers has time to air it out?

Rodgers has attempted a deep pass on 14.1 percent of passes this season, the second-highest rate in the NFL behind only Tampa Bay's ﻿Tom Brady﻿. He's been excellent on these attempts, posting a 12-0 TD-INT ratio and 128.7 passer rating on deep throws.

The Rams, meanwhile, rank in the top four in completion percentage, yards per attempt, TD-INT ratio and passer rating allowed on deep passes. Los Angeles is allowing a completion percentage of 24.6 on deep passes, capitalizing on these heaves by intercepting five deep pass attempts while allowing just two touchdowns and a 37.9 passer rating.