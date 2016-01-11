One change each losing playoff team must adopt

With Jason Hatchercontemplating retirement, general manager Scot McCloughan also will have to rebuild the front seven. McCloughan generally has to implement his vision while deciding which players brought in by the former regime make sense to keep. Kirk Cousins' new contract or franchise tag will take up attention and salary cap space this offseason, but he's not going anywhere. The defense is the bigger issue. The Redskins have all the markings of a team that could take a step back next season as McCloughan remakes the roster.