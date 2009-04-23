On the Beat: Experts' mock draft, picks Nos. 17-24

NFL.com gathered writers and broadcasters from around the country to play GM for the teams they cover on a daily basis.
17. NEW YORK JETS
Team needs: Wide receiver, defensive line, quarterback, tight end, offensive line (For more: AFC East team needs)
Analysis: "I would be surprised that he slipped to 17, because if people get caught up in the 40 time, they'd probably be making a big mistake ... This guy's a big-time talent."
18. DENVER BRONCOS
Team needs: Quarterback, defensive line, linebacker, safety, cornerback, offensive line, special teams (For more: AFC West team needs)
On the beat: Sam Adams, InDenverTimes.com
Analysis: "I think the Broncos will draft (him) because they'd be surprised, if not shocked, that he's still on the board past 15."
19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
On the beat: Jim Flynn, PeweterReport.com
Analysis: "Raheem Morris even tipped his hand ... when asked what's their priority heading into the draft, the first position he named was defensive line."
20. DETROIT LIONS
Team needs: Quarterback, linebacker, offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver (For more: NFC North team needs)
Analysis: "It seems to be right now, that the interior ... is where they really need to add a little bit more beef and a little bit more talent."
21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Team needs: Offensive line, running back, tight end, wide receiver, linebacker (For more: NFC East team needs)
On the beat: Adam Kaplan, Sirius NFL Radio
Analysis: "Scouts love (this guy) because of his versatility. He can really catch the ball, and in a West Coast offense, you have to be able to do that."
22. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Team needs: Offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, linebacker, defensive line (For more: NFC North team needs)
Analysis: "He's a guy who has the size and the speed, so you can get a bit enamored with the numbers, but he also possesses some pretty good technique."
23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Analysis: "He's a ball hawk and he's also good in the return game, and if you're a player on Bill Belichick's football team, you gotta be more than one position specific."
24. ATLANTA FALCONS
Team needs: Defensive line, safety, tight end, offensive line, cornerback (For more: NFC South team needs)
On the beat: D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Analysis: "It might be a reach for him but he's a guy that I project they'll fall in love with ... and he comes already pro trained ... and he has a lot of upside still."