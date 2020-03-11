Oklahoma pro day: Takeaways, team fits for CeeDee Lamb, more

Team fits: Finding a fit for Hurts can be a little tricky because it requires determining if teams will view him as a starter or a good backup. He would be a perfect complementary quarterback for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, where he could execute the same scheme that Jackson has thrived in. The Ravens might be intrigued by the idea of using Hurts early on as a short-yardage runner to help take some of the physical toll away from Jackson. The Saints could be in need of a starting quarterback in the near future and a year backing up Drew Brees would be an amazing learning experience for Hurts. It would also allow the Saints to determine if they believe he has future-starter potential.