Oft-injured Raiders RB McFadden frustrated by another ailment

NAPA, Calif. -- After dealing with injuries to his toes, shoulder and knee during his first two NFL seasons, Darren McFadden looked for a healthy start to the 2010 campaign.
Instead, he will have to sit and watch when the Oakland Raiders take the field for the first time in Thursday night's preseason game at Dallas because of a tight left hamstring.
"It's very frustrating," McFadden said Tuesday. "I feel like I've been having a good camp. It happened. It's just something you have to deal with right now."
McFadden hurt his hamstring during practice Saturday morning when he tried to accelerate after slowing down. He immediately felt tightness, so he pulled up to make sure the injury didn't get any worse.
McFadden said he wants to make sure he waits until the hamstring is completely healed before returning to the field so he doesn't have to deal with it throughout the season.
"It's one of those things, you don't want to be out there on it, make it any worse than what it is," he said. "You want to make sure it's all the way healthy before you do because it's a hamstring, something that can nag you for a whole year."
McFadden and Michael Bush are expected to share the bulk of the Raiders' running duties this season, so Bush likely will play most of the first quarter with the first-team offense in Dallas. After that, offseason acquisitions Michael Bennett and Rock Cartwright will have plenty of time to show what they can do.
McFadden injured his right big toe during his second career game, hurting himself at the end of a 50-yard run at Kansas City. After returning from that injury, McFadden hurt a toe on the other foot and also dealt with a shoulder injury for much of his rookie season.
Last season, McFadden missed a month with a knee injury in the first half of the season and never found his form. He ran for 357 yards in 12 games, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and scoring only one touchdown.
McFadden has rushed for just 856 yards in 25 career games, with a 3.9 yard-per-carry average, as he has failed to develop into the big-play back he was in college at Arkansas. He has only one run of at least 20 yards since the second game of his rookie year.
McFadden is hoping for bigger success this season under new offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, who has diversified Oakland's running game.
"He put a lot of different things in, a lot of different runs," McFadden said. "The last couple years, we mostly ran outside zone, inside zone. He's added a lot of downhill runs and things for us. It's something that we're looking forward to."
The Raiders also are expected to be without wide receivers Chaz Schilens (left foot), Jacoby Ford (quadriceps) and Paul Hubbard (hamstring); quarterbacks Bruce Gradkowski (groin) and Charlie Frye (right wrist); fullback Luke Lawton (concussion) and defensive end Jay Richardson (knee).
Also, wide receiver Jonathan Holland cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve with a sprained right ankle.
