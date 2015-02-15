Offseason Forecast: Tennessee Titans

The quarterback position perhaps? The Titans, in a way, hold the key to the draft's top 10. Assuming Tampa Bay takes a quarterback at No. 1, Tennessee needs to decide between the second-best passer in the draft and Zach Mettenberger, a second-year player who some viewed as one of the better quarterbacks in last year's draft. The Titans liked the progress they saw, but are they in a position to let another season slip by without excitement under center? Perhaps if the organization did not swing and miss on Jake Locker, Tennessee could afford to be more conservative here.