Offseason Forecast: Miami Dolphins

The biggest change in Miami came in the front office with the import of Mike Tannenbaum. It will be interesting to see how the new executive and second-year general manager Dennis Hickey evaluate the current roster -- especially those paid by the previous administration. With minimal salary-cap room this offseason, the Dolphins will have to make some tough decisions on its current big-money players. One thing we know isn't changing is the coaching staff. Joe Philbin and defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle both return to lead a team and unit that crumbled down the stretch, both on the field and on the sideline. Wide receiver Brian Hartline, who was with the team for six seasons, was given his walking papers, saving Miami $3.15 million.