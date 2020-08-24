Official Rules: Riddell Camo Alternate Helmet Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1) Eligibility:

The Riddell Camo Alternate Helmet Sweepstakes (hereafter, "Sweepstakes") is open to legal residents of fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives (and the respective children or legal wards of each) of the NFL Properties LLC (hereafter, "Sponsor"), the NFL Entities (defined as National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees), and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (spouse, parents, legal guardians, in-laws, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings, and children, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state, and local laws apply. Instagram is neither a Sponsor of nor affiliated with this Sweepstakes. By entering, you understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram.

2) Promotion Period:

The Sweepstakes begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on 08/25/20 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 08/30/20 (hereafter, "Promotion Period").

3) How To Participate:

During the Promotion Period, you will be asked to comment on the @thecheckdown Instagram of the Riddell Camo Alternate Helmets through your Instagram account using the hashtag #sweepstakes and #AMP (the "Instagram Hashtag") (hereafter, "Entry"). Your Instagram account must be public in order to be eligible. If you do not have an Instagram account, you can create a free Instagram account at www.instagram.com. Use of the Instagram Hashtag in connection with your Instagram post constitutes your unconditional acceptance of these Official Rules, and you acknowledge and agree that the Sponsor has the right to stream your post through the Instagram API or otherwise use your post as set forth in its online Terms and Conditions at http://instagram.com/about/legal/privacy. Entries will not be judged; however, they must comply with the Entry Guidelines outlined below.

ENTRY GUIDELINES:

Determination of compliance with Entry Guidelines and these Official Rules will be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, whose decisions are final.

» The Entry cannot contain/display any unacceptable clothing or adornments, or identifiable commercial/corporate advertising of Sponsor's competitors (including but not limited to corporate logos, brand names, and slogans).

» The Entry must not contain defamatory statements (including words or symbols that are widely considered offensive to individuals of a certain race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic group), must not include threats to any person, place, business, or group, and it must not in any way violate applicable federal, state, or local laws and regulations.

» Entry must not contain indecent behavior, profanities, or obscenities, including but not limited to nudity, or pornography, and must not in any way disparage persons or organizations associated with Sponsor.

» Entry must not include any personally identifiable information of entrant or any other person(s), as determined by Sponsor.

» Entry must not refer, depict, or in any way reflect negatively upon the Sponsor, the Sweepstakes, or any other person or entity.

» Entry must be suitable for presentation in a public forum.

Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on 08/30/20 to be eligible. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person per Instagram account per day throughout the Promotion Period. Additional Entries received from the same Instagram Username in excess of the stated daily limitation will be void. If you choose to participate using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Other than for prize notification or conditions as previously stated, neither Sponsor, nor anyone acting on its behalf, will enter into any communications with any entrant regarding this Sweepstakes or acknowledge any Entry not meeting all Entry requirements stated herein, and such entries will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, damaged, inaccurate, or undelivered posts, direct messages, or Entries, or for telephonic, human or computer failures, problems, or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications, or other causes, failures, or malfunctions of connections, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, phone lines, or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the Internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the processing of direct messages, posts, responses or Entries, the announcement of any prize, for any injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or other device relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human, or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any Entries of entrants and disqualify such entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play of this Sweepstakes and/or who are in violation of these Official Rules.

Entrants warrant and represent that (1) Sponsor shall own the Entry (and all material embodied therein); (2) that by entering, the entrant irrevocably assigns to Sponsor and its designees any and all rights, title and interest in the Entry including but not limited to all intellectual property rights; and (3) that Sponsor and its designees shall have, without limitation, the perpetual, right, but not the obligation, worldwide to edit, adapt, modify, publish, exploit and use the Entry in any way and in any media for trade, advertising, promotional and/or other purposes as Sponsor and/or its designees may determine without further consideration, notification or permission of entrants, the winner or any third parties or, at its discretion, remove any Entry.

Entrants' personally identifiable information will only be used in accordance with the National Football League Privacy Policy, as posted on http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

4) Winner Selection:

Five (5) potential Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected on or about 08/31/20 from among all eligible Entries received over the course of the entire Promotion Period by Sponsor. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depends upon the total number of eligible Entries received during the Promotion Period. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all respects. If the winner is at least eighteen (18) but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Potential winner will be notified by direct message and/or comment post and will be required to respond using the contact information provided in the comment post and/or direct message within [5] calendar days and provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, mail and/or email. Winner may also be required to execute and return an Address Verification Form to Sponsor for its receipt within [5] business days of date of issuance of notification. Return of potential prize winner's Instagram comment post and/or direct message, notification letter or prize as undeliverable, potential winner's failure to respond to Instagram direct message within [5] calendar days, and/or non-compliance with the foregoing, with these Official Rules, the inability to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period, or failure to sign and return the Address Verification Form within the time specified above may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner.

5) Five (5) Grand Prize:

The Grand Prize winner will receive one (1) Riddell Eclipse Alternate full-size helmet. Approximate Retail Value: $369.99. It is not autographed, or game used. Other than the details of the Grand Prize outlined above, Released Parties have no additional obligations or commitments to the Grand Prize winner in connection with this Sweepstakes. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Winners will be asked to identify two (2) team helmets and will receive one (1) of those team helmets. Prizes subject to availability.

6) Miscellaneous:

No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize is permitted except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion and except as otherwise provided herein. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and agree that: 1) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law) entrant's name, city and state of residence, photograph, social media handle, any oral or written statements, and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2) the Released Parties and Instagram shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any related activity thereto or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes or for any other reason and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winner from eligible non-suspect Entries received prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

7) Arbitration:

Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Promotion, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the entrant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Promotion), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8) Choice of Law:

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

9) Winner's Name:

For the names of the winners (available after 8/31/20), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 8/31/20 to: Riddell Camo Alternate Sweepstakes Winners, NFL Enterprises LLC, 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10154.

10) Sponsor: