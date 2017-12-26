Offensive player rankings, Week 17: Todd Gurley MVP by default

And this is the second reason: Tom Brady's recent struggles. Brady had been right up there with Wentz and Brown all season in terms of production, but he has dropped off the last month. Brady's thrown five picks -- and just four touchdown passes -- over his last four games, an uncharacteristic span for the 40-year-old QB. If Brady were playing like Brady, he'd be the MVP -- no questions asked. But because of the lull, we're hearing: Is Father Time catching up? Can Brady's body hold up? Is he slowing down? Well, news flash: He's always been slow.