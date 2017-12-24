Drew Brees becomes fastest QB to 70,000 yards

Drew Brees reached another incredible milestone on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback surpassed 70,000 passing yards for his career on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, becoming the first quarterback to achieve the feat in fewer than 250 games.

Brees is only the third quarterback in NFL history to reach the 70,000-yard plateau, joining Brett Favre (71,383) and Peyton Manning (71,940). Brees, however, hit the mark in 248 career games. It took Manning 258 games and Favre 293 games to cross 70,000.

Brees, who entered Sunday's all-important NFC South showdown with 69,961 career yards, crossed 70,000 on a 12-yard screen pass to Mark Ingram in the first quarter. He completed his first four passes for 49 yards.

The 17-year veteran has been a model of efficiency over the course of his career, passing for more than 4,000 yards for 12 straight seasons -- an NFL record. He's on pace to break the 4,000-yard barrier again this season for a resurgent Saints squad that entered Sunday's game with a 10-4 record.

Brees, 38, is well on pace to break Manning's all-time passing yards record next season.