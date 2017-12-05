Offensive player rankings, Week 14: Russell Wilson rising

Each week in the 2017 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 14 pecking order is below.
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: I love Julio, but his inconsistent production puts him out of the top 15. Xavier Rhodes held Jones to one catch for 13 yards Sunday, and he finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins: I still think he's playing well. He doesn't have a ton of help, and that's been the story all year.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Hilton had three receptions for 51 yards and a TD against the Jaguars, but his productive outing was overshadowed by Frank Gore's historic day -- and rightfully so.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: Hill's performance against the Jets deserves some praise. He posted six receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns and set two personal marks (career high in receiving yards and his first career game with multiple receiving TDs).