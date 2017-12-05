Offensive player rankings, Week 14: Russell Wilson rising

He's been on fire the last month, and we saw nothing different Sunday. Allen led the Chargers with 10 catches on 14 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win over Cleveland. He has a certain attitude about him that reminds me of my colleague and former teammate Steve Smith Sr. Allen really doesn't think anyone can cover him one on one, and he's proven that against good corners. Other than having a veteran quarterback throwing to him, Allen's health is his greatest asset.