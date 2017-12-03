Andy Reid gives Chiefs' play-calling role to Matt Nagy

Andy Reid is making a change on offense, but not at quarterback.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach handed over play-calling to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for Sunday's game versus the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reid will continue to have oversight of the process, but Nagy will make the play-calls.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported the change.

Smith told NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Sunday there won't be too much of a difference in terms of the play-calling changes. He said Nagy usually is the one speaking to him inside his helmet during games. The move is part of the overall group of adjustments the Chiefs have made to improve on offense.

The hope is the move will jumpstart an offense stuck in the mud.

After averaging 32.8 points per game over the first five tilts, the Chiefs are scoring nearly 15 fewer points per game (18.0) in their last six matchups, falling to 6-5 on the year. K.C. has scored 10 points or less in back-to-back games for the first time since 2012 (with Matt Cassel and Brady Quinn at QB).

The big-play barrage to start the season has evaporated as defenses deploy more Cover 2 schemes to force Alex Smith into check downs. With the run game unable to take advantage of the favorable fronts, the Chiefs' offense has wilted.

Will a change in playcallers make a difference? Coaches can only do so much from the sideline. It's on the players to execute or further alterations to the offense could come down the road.

Nagy has been a name bandied about as a potential head-coaching candidate (his connection to Colts general manager Chris Ballard is obvious). If the offensive coordinator jumpstarts a stagnant Chiefs offense, he'll become a hotter candidate for saving K.C.'s season.