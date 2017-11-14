Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson for MVP?

Each week in the 2017 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. Now, let's get to it -- the Week 11 pecking order is below.
JUST OUTSIDE THE TOP 15:
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: The fact that Adrian Clayborn sacked Dak six times says it all. This loss wasn't on Dak.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: In Indy's losses, Hilton has been almost nonexistent. He had two catches on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He has a huge performance one week, then disappears the next. Looking for consistency here.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Talk about a breakout season. He's third in the league in receiving yards (793) and still, no one's talking about him. I wanted to put him at No. 14 and knock Julio Jones out, but then I asked myself: If I'm playing backyard kickball, who would I want on my team? And there we have it.
Mark Ingram, RB, New Orleans Saints: Since Adrian Peterson was traded from New Orleans to Arizona, Ingram's had an exceptional stretch. Over his last five games, he's gotten in the end zone seven times.