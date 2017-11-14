Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson for MVP?

The Saints' running backs completely dismantled the Bills on the road. Mark Ingram had a career day (131 yards and three TDs) while Kamara continued his impressive rookie campaign with 12 carries for 106 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, plus five receptions for 32 yards. It was Kamara's first career game with at least 100 yards rushing, and he's had more than 100 scrimmage yards in three of the Saints' last four contests. If the Saints keep this up, Kamara's going to pose a huge problem for a lot of teams come January.