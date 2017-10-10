Odell Beckham undergoes surgery on fractured ankle

The team announced on Monday that they placed Beckham and Harris on injured reserve. With Beckham done for the year, confirmed by coach Ben McAdoo, and Harris out indefinitely following surgery, all that McAdoo can hope for is some quick healing by Shepard. While the team is 0-5 and almost certainly out of the running for any playoff appearance, the weight increases on McAdoo to prove he can still salvage some positives from an immensely disappointing season.