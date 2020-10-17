Around the NFL

Odell Beckham to rejoin Browns after negative COVID-19 test, set to play vs. Steelers

Published: Oct 17, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Odell Beckham is good to go this Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns star wideout tested negative for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

On Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Beckham remained out of the team facilities with an illness that sent him home on Thursday. As a precaution, players with cold or flu symptoms are being kept out of the building this year regardless of their COVID testing results.

With a second consecutive day of negative results, which includes the rest of the Browns players, Beckham will rejoin the team on Saturday for their trip to Pittsburgh.

Beckham remains listed as questionable with an illness on the team's official injury report vs. the Steelers.

The Browns can breathe a sigh of relief after taking the proper measures to ensure the health of Beckham and the rest of his Browns teammates. Ahead of an important divisional matchup that will affect a top-heavy AFC North, the Browns should be feeling good about their road trip.

Beckham has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2020 season by scoring four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing) through five games. Beckham leads the team with 294 receiving yards. OBJ's presence will be especially needed considering fellow wideout Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip) is also dealing with an injury,. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (chest) is also listed as questionable, but all are expected to play.

Related Content

news

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

The Broncos will be without Melvin Gordon on Sunday. The running back, who came down with a non-COVID illness on Friday, will not travel with the team on Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19

In the wake of a practice squad player testing positive for COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars are working remotely on Saturday as a precaution, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Cowboys pass rusher David Irving conditionally reinstated by NFL

David Irving's efforts to return to the NFL have reached a milestone. The former Cowboys defensive end has been conditionally reinstated by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players

The NFL released a memo on Friday which updates the COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players. The new rules will take effect on Saturday, October 17.
news

Week 6 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 6 of the 2020 season is upon us. Here is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys following Dak Prescott injury: 'We should adjust expectations'

Dak Prescott was on a torrid pace until Sunday's devastating ankle injury ended his season and thrust Andy Dalton into the spotlight. The Prescott injury has owner Jerry Jones recalibrating forecasts for American's Team.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) will not play against Falcons

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced that running back will not play against the Falcons due to a groin injury.
news

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses practice due to non-COVID-19 illness

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Friday's practice due to a non-COVID-19 illness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots have cancelled practice today after another positive COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed.
news

Colts to reopen practice facility after re-tests come back negative for COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts announced their practice facility will reopen on Friday afternoon once it was learned several re-tests came back negative for COVID-19. The team shut down their facility early Friday morning in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL