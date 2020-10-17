Odell Beckham to rejoin Browns after negative COVID-19 test, set to play vs. Steelers

Odell Beckham is good to go this Sunday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns star wideout tested negative for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

On Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Beckham remained out of the team facilities with an illness that sent him home on Thursday. As a precaution, players with cold or flu symptoms are being kept out of the building this year regardless of their COVID testing results.

With a second consecutive day of negative results, which includes the rest of the Browns players, Beckham will rejoin the team on Saturday for their trip to Pittsburgh.

Beckham remains listed as questionable with an illness on the team's official injury report vs. the Steelers.

The Browns can breathe a sigh of relief after taking the proper measures to ensure the health of Beckham and the rest of his Browns teammates. Ahead of an important divisional matchup that will affect a top-heavy AFC North, the Browns should be feeling good about their road trip.