Odell Beckham to Jaguars: Make a play on ball, not me

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a target on his back in more ways than one this season. Just ask teammate Victor Cruz.
Cruz watched from the sidelines as Jaguars defenders took what Cruz believed to be cheap shots at the second-year phenom in last weekend's preseason game.
"I was a little unhappy last week, I felt like some of those defensive backs were kind of gunning for him, and it was sad to see that go down because I couldn't help him," said Cruz, according to the New York Post.
Cruz missed the game with a calf strain, an injury that kept him off the practice field again on Tuesday.
"From the line, you can see it as you're running your route and you're running a vertical route, and you take a peek at the safety before you look at the ball, and you just see him head down trying to spear you," Cruz explained. "You can see that from a mile away. He's a smart kid, he understands that, but it's just unfair. It kind of made me upset watching it."
Beckham agreed with Cruz's assessment.
"Man to man, if you have a chance to make a play, make it," Beckham told The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio (via ESPN.com). "Don't make a play on me."
Beckham became one of the most recognizable faces in football after his 13-game rampage as a rookie, then took advantage of his newfound fame to become perhaps New York's biggest sports celebrity. Beckham asked for the spotlight. Now he has to handle all that comes with it ... on the field and off.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jordy Nelson's knee injury and gives its winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason.