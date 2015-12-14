Odell Beckham's huge game leads Giants to win

Odell Beckham won his battles with cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Jamar Taylor, highlighted by yet another stunning touchdown catch -- this one of the toe-drag swag variety. Beckham followed that six-yard score with a perfect sell-job on a fake slant, forcing busted coverage on an 84-yard touchdown jaunt. That might have been his second-longest touchdown of the night had Eli Manning not underthrown a sideline pass that resulted in a soft pass inference call, negating another spectacular 42-yard catch. He added a diving catch to pick up a first down and seal the victory with 1:40 remaining.