Josh Norman on rainy win: 'I was the Dark Knight'

The undefeated Carolina Panthers boast a cast of superheroes on their roster. Following the Panthers' 29-26 victory over the Colts on Monday night, cornerback Josh Norman compared the prime-time clash to Gotham City.

"It felt like Gotham City," Norman said via the Black and Blue Review. "It was dark. It was rainy. It was misty. You had to come out of there and hit, fly around. You got a couple of bad guys out there you had defending. We're just flying around, soaring in the air and having fun.

"I was the Dark Knight today -- I was Batman. ... Had to come in and save a couple people."

In Norman's defense, he is pretty intimidating to opposing offenses. He accrued four interceptions within the first quarter of the season -- two of which came in Week 4.

But, Norman isn't the only Panther drawing superhero-like comparisons this season.

Luke Kuechly received praise from his teammates with his overtime heroics. Kuechly -- who nearly had an interception that would have sealed the Panthers' win in regulation -- caught a ball deflected by safety Roman Harper, eventually setting up kicker Graham Gano with the game-winning field goal.

"As long as we've got Captain America -- Luke Kuechly -- I like our odds," Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said per The Charlotte Observer.

With Batman, Superman and Captain America in the mix, it's no surprise that the Panthers are one of the four remaining unbeaten teams.

"We're riding this cloud high," Norman said. "7-0 feels mighty good."