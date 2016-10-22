Odell Beckham ready for late hits from Rams

Way back in 2014, Beckham was a rookie and the Rams played in St. Louis. While the Rams downplayed any efforts to get into Beckham's head, we'll keep a close eye Sunday on safety T.J. McDonald and linebacker Alec Ogletree. McDonald was whistled for taunting the last time against New York, repeatedly getting in Beckham's face after plays. Ogletree is the one that hit Beckham late, setting off a sideline melee that resulted in three players getting ejected.