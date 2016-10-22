Odell Beckham ready for late hits from Rams

"You protect yourself at all times. I think that comes down to everybody in the game of football, refs, the NFL, everyone has to understand what's at stake," Beckham said.
Way back in 2014, Beckham was a rookie and the Rams played in St. Louis. While the Rams downplayed any efforts to get into Beckham's head, we'll keep a close eye Sunday on safety T.J. McDonald and linebacker Alec Ogletree. McDonald was whistled for taunting the last time against New York, repeatedly getting in Beckham's face after plays. Ogletree is the one that hit Beckham late, setting off a sideline melee that resulted in three players getting ejected.
"You don't need stuff like that to happen like what happened last time. You do expect it," Beckham said. "I always say stay ready so you don't have to get ready."