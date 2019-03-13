Odell Beckham: Leaving Giants for Browns bittersweet

"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of this organization and the direction they are headed," the receiver said in a statement released by the team. "I've already witnessed the energy fans bring in that city having been to some playoff games at [Quicken Loans Arena]. Browns fans deserve a winning football team. This is a fresh start for me and it's going to be great to join Baker [Mayfield] and Jarvis [Landry] on this team. I will always appreciate the opportunity the Giants granted me and I'm thankful to them along with the fans and people in that city for supporting me.