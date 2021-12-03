Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.

Beckham was limited in Wednesday's practice. On Thursday, however, he was downgraded, missing practice.

Rapoport added that the injury isn't considered major but might be enough to keep him out this week.

Beckham has played in two games with the Rams since his release from Cleveland, catching seven of 13 targets for 99 yards and a score. Beckham appeared in pain during L.A.'s loss in Green Bay on Sunday but still played 61 snaps (98 percent).