Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season

Published: Dec 09, 2022 at 10:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas.

Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only.

"I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said. "I've played football for a long time. I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I would rather play when the pressure is on."

Beckham is roughly 10 months removed from an ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl LVI. It's not unusual for that type of injury to take a year to heal fully, and even then, a player might not be fully up to speed for much longer.

Beckham's visit to Dallas spawned questions about the wideout's availability in 2022. The club was concerned about not being able to see the wideout work out, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday.

OBJ's comments Thursday underscore that he isn't looking for a one-off deal. Instead, he's seeking a place to put down roots for the postseason and beyond.

At this stage, no club is offering that sort of deal -- otherwise, he'd be signed. Without assurances he'd even be ready to get up to speed for the postseason, the saga could continue to linger until someone blinks or the season ends.

