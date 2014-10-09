Odell Beckham Jr. flashes playmaking skills in N.Y. Giants debut

The wideout showed patience, body control and savvy as a route runner on the perimeter. He was efficient getting in and out of his breaks and did a good job working away from defenders at the top of routes. Although most of his targets were on short and intermediate throws delivered on time, Beckham showed he can work free from press or tight coverage in an efficient manner. In addition, he blew past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford on a couple of deep routes that resulted in a defensive pass interference penalty and a narrowly missed touchdown.