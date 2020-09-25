NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Odell Beckham Jr. accepts he probably won't put up massive numbers in Browns' run-first offense

Published: Sep 25, 2020 at 09:37 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Odell Beckham Jr.'s expectations have been recalibrated after the first fortnight of the season displayed the type of offense that best suits the Cleveland Browns.

No longer is OBJ seeking to put up monster numbers, but rather be part of the cog that could make the Browns the best running team in the NFL.

"For me, one of my biggest growths has come in acceptance in a sense and for me knowing it's probably not going to be that kind of season [with huge numbers]," Beckham said Thursday, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Like I always say, my goal is always going to be my goal, and I don't feel like I'm ever going to fall short of it. Like I said, learning and acceptance, so you set new goals.''

Beckham has seven catches for 96 yards and a TD through two games, most of that production coming in last Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

During the Week 2 victory, the Browns unleashed a two-headed monster out of the backfield in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt﻿. With the duo cooking, there is no better tandem in the NFL.

Beckham believes his duty now is to aid the Browns' running game, whether that's throwing a big block to spring one of them on the outside or stretching the field deep to keep safeties out of the box.

"Having a game within a game, working on a release during a run game or working something else, a new goal -- aside from winning always," he said. "Nick Chubb needs to be the No. 1 rusher in the league or Kareem, too, as well. You have two legitimate No. 1 backs in the backfield, and our team is very, very, very good at running the football, so you have to play to your strengths. Then I think you learn where you fit in and where you're able to make your plays and how you can help the team.''

Despite the comments flying in the face of the outside perception of OBJ as a selfish player who demands the ball and attention, those who dislike the star receiver are still likely to find something to nitpick with his newfound acceptance. It's rarely about the content but rather the character that enflames wanton criticism. More simply put: Haters gonna hate.

"I tell Chubb every day, 'I owe you. I owe you. I owe you,'" Beckham said. "I want that big block that springs him free just to see him running down the field, even though he's not going to give me any love after it and he's not going to have much emotion about it. Just to see him running free and down the sideline is going to be a great feeling.

"I think a lot of my growth came in acceptance, acceptance of life and acceptance of things and just knowing that's what it's going to be and finding a way to create that block that springs him or whatever it is to help us win."

If the Browns begin to win, the numbers will come for Beckham -- or defenses will have to live with Chubb and Hunt destroying them on the ground. Perhaps they won't be league-leading figures, but OBJ still plays a key role in Cleveland's offense. The wideout is at peace with that job.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

