Odell Beckham: 'I could've done better' in win vs. 49ers

On the other hand, Eli Manning grossly underthrew OBJ on a deep shot that would have been a wide open, easy, walk-in touchdown had the QB owned the arm strength to get the ball that far down the field. On the play, Beckham torched his defenders only to have to pull the emergency brake and allow the defensive backs to make up the ground. Earlier in the tilt, Manning didn't see that the 49ers left Beckham uncovered at the goal line, for what would have been another easy score. Instead, the Giants handed the ball off, Saquon Barkley was stuffed, and Big Blue settled for a field goal.