Odell Beckham greatness, by the numbers

We might have to go back to Randy Moss in 1998 to find another wide receiver who dominated at this level in his first season in the league. Beckham was positively transcendent against the Redskins on Sunday, finishing with 12 receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-13 win over the Redskins.
This is some special stuff, so we decided to check in with the NFL Media Research Team to get a better handle on Beckham's heroics.
They came back with the following nuggets:
» Beckham has five 100-yard receiving games this season, the most by a Giants rookie in franchise history.
» Beckham finished Sunday with 972 receiving yards, passing Jeremy Shockey (894) for the most for a rookie in franchise history. Beckham did it in 10 games, Shockey in 15.
» Beckham has three games with at least 10 receptions, which ties him with (the other) Steve Smith (2009) for the most by a Giants wide receiver in one season.
» Beckham is the first rookie in NFL history with at least 12 receptions, 140 yards and three touchdowns in a single game.
» Beckham has 61 receptions for 866 yards and six touchdowns in the last seven games. That is the most receptions ever by a rookie in a seven-game span and the second-most receiving yards by a rookie in league history.
» Beckham is the first player with 10-plus receptions, 100-plus yards and a touchdown reception in three separate games of a four-game span.
On Sunday's edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, Chris Wesseling said the only thing that will stop Beckham from being one of the greatest players in NFL history is injury. A bold statement for sure, but watch Sunday's game tape before you tell Wess he's crazy.
