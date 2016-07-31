Odell Beckham: Giants have a chance to hang a banner

The New York Giants wide receiver caught up with NFL Media's Michael Irvin after the team's practice session and spoke about his desire to win a Super Bowl.
"We truly have a chance to hang a banner. Knowing what it takes, but not knowing what it takes at the same time I look to those guys who know what it takes," Beckham told Irvin. "I want that. That's obviously what you come here to do. It's cool to catch a couple passes, it's cool to be in the NFL but I don't like losing. If we're gonna do it, we might as well do it big."
Those are lofty expections for a team coming off its second consecutive 6-10 campaign. New York hasn't had a winning season since 2012 -- a year removed from their fourth Lombardi Trophy. The good news for Big Blue, however, is the NFC East has played musical chairs atop the division in recent years. The Giants, Redskins, Cowboys and Eagles each have won at least one division title since 2011.
If the Giants plan on making a run to the postseason and possibly play in February, their star wideout's health is paramount.
New York had a hold-your-breath moment Sunday when Beckham went down during practice.
Beckham got his feet tangled up with teammate Janoris Jenkins on a deep ball thrown by Manning. The third-year wideout hobbled off the field before being seen by trainers.
"It's all right," Beckham said after suffering a couple cuts to his leg. "You know it's football. You go down every now and then. But we'll be all right."