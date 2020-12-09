Around the NFL

Odell Beckham felt 'betrayed' by Giants coaching staff before trade

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ hasn't played for the Giants since 2018, but New York remains on his mind.

The hostile divorce, which culminated with OBJ's trade from NY to Cleveland, has continued to swelter under the surface years later.

"I never thought I would play for another team besides the Giants," Beckham Jr. said on CBS's "All Things Considered" podcast with Patrick McFadden and Patrick Peterson on Tuesday. "I never wanted to win a championship for anybody more than the Giants. It just was such a legendary place, I was very proud to be a part of that organization."

It's how the breakup went down that stuck in Beckham's craw.

"I felt betrayed in a sense that this coach had tried to turn me against my brothers and my people," Beckham Jr. said, via the NY Daily News. "(The coach) was telling the young guys to stay away from me because I'm not a good person or not a good (team player) or not a good role model, this and that."

Beckham didn't name former Giants coach Pat Shurmur by name, nor did he point the finger specifically at GM Dave Gettleman, who traded him out of New York.

Now with Cleveland, Beckham seems in a better spot alongside lifelong friend ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿. The star receiver is on injured reserve after suffering an ACL tear in Week 7.

The Giants clearly bailed on a talented player, but OBJ wasn't blameless in the divorce, including sideline antics that the club grew weary of defending.

Beckham said that things turned sour when he became vocal about the team built around ﻿Eli Manning﻿, an aging QB clearly on the downside of his career.

"I'm gonna tell you where I ran into trouble. It was when I felt like we had the pieces, we know that Eli (Manning is) a little older," Beckham said, "I've been here now, I've given you two seasons, I've shown you I can hoop, and I felt like they never put people around Eli. It bothered me because it never felt like they built around him. And we kept drafting, but we were just drafting, not, like, building an organization or a franchise.

"We were just never good," Beckham continued. "I ran into that problem when I felt that they weren't growing and evolving as an organization. I wasn't winning. I hated losing that bad. I was having great seasons. I hated losing. I hated it... It just felt like I was coming to the end of the road and was pushing for something that wasn't really tangible and that's where it all went haywire for me."

Related Content

news

Rams QB Jared Goff doesn't have many fond memories of SB LIII ahead of Patriots rematch

Thursday night marks a rematch of Super Bowl LIII when Bill Belichick's Patriots defense smothered Sean McVay's Rams offense in a 13-3 affair. To this day, the three points remains the fewest the Rams have scored in McVay's tenure.
news

Antonio Gibson dealing with painful case of turf toe; RB's status vs. 49ers in doubt 

The Washington Football Team is likely to be without impressive rookie running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ as it tries to keep pace atop the NFC East.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers lead the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Lamar Jackson shines in return from COVID-19: 'It felt like I didn't play for a whole season'

After a dominant performance over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, Lamar Jackson reflects on his first game back after contracting COVID-19, which forced the Ravens QB to miss a game. 
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys had no answer for 'astronomical' Ravens rushing effort 

When the proverbial dust settled upon a Ravens' 34-17 final, Baltimore had run for 294 yards on 37 plays, gaining 7.9 yards per tote as the Cowboys' struggled for answers and tackles all the same. 
news

What we learned from Ravens' win over Cowboys on Tuesday

Lamar Jackson was back on the field and the Baltimore Ravens were back in the win column. Bolstered by a terrific showing from Jackson in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens snapped a three-game skid and continued the Dallas Cowboys' troubles as Baltimore won on Tuesday. 
news

Ravens WR Dez Bryant announces he tested positive for COVID, scratched from game vs. Cowboys 

Less than an hour prior to kickoff of the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game on Tuesday night, Ravens wide receiver ﻿Dez Bryant﻿ announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, via Twitter, and the team followed with a statement that Bryant was scratched from the game due to an illness. 
news

Tuesday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Tuesday's Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Steelers defeated and headlines from the future!

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler -- is joined by Patrick Claybon to recap the Washington Football Team's win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills' romp over the 49ers.
news

Broncos CB A.J. Bouye facing suspension for performance-enhancing drug use

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension from the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named co-winner of Canada's Lou Marsh Award

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named a co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Award, which is given out annually to Canada's top athlete. LDT shared this year's honor with soccer player Alphonso Davies, who stars for Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL