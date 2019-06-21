Around the NFL

Odell Beckham: Couldn't 'reach my potential' on Giants

Published: Jun 21, 2019 at 10:47 AM
Roughly 3,700 miles from Cleveland and three months removed from being traded from the New York Giants to the Browns, all-world wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in London.

Even across the pond, the topic of the conclusion of his tenure in New York came up and Beckham made it known his time there simply wasn't being spent as productively as it could have been any longer.

"I can't wait to get going. I just felt with the Giants I was stuck at a place that wasn't working for me anymore," said Beckham via Complex. "I felt like I wasn't going to be able to reach my potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I'm just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role."

In April, Beckham hosted a Twitter Q&A and one of his answers, in response to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's now infamous "we didn't sign him to trade him" comment, somewhat mirrors his most recent sentiments.

"I tried my best, the situation I had been in since I got there never changed," he tweeted. "We were still losing. Period. Money doesn't bring happiness brotha."

Beckham was in England the previous weekend in conjunction with the NFL Academy in Wood Green, Tottenham conducting player tryouts.

While he's clearly not looking back at his departure from Gotham in a bright light, his focus ahead is one of promise and potential.

It's very much a stark contrast from how he views what he went through with the Giants' tribulations.

"I'm very excited by the culture at the Browns," he said. "It's been building over the years and they've got players over there who I just know I'm gonna click with.

"I'm trying to achieve growth. I want to release myself from the past and have a fresh start. I've been waiting to explode in games and I've been working extremely hard to take my game to the next level. That's exactly what I think I can do at the Browns."

