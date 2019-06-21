Odell Beckham: Couldn't 'reach my potential' on Giants

"I can't wait to get going. I just felt with the Giants I was stuck at a place that wasn't working for me anymore," said Beckham via Complex. "I felt like I wasn't going to be able to reach my potential there; mentally, physically, spiritually, everything I felt capable of doing, I just couldn't see it happening there. So I think allowing me to be in an environment where I can be myself and give it a different approach, I feel like my football will benefit. I'm just excited about being able to play football again and not have to deal with all the other stuff and politics that came with my previous role."