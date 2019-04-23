OBJ: I'm a cancer only on a team that is OK with losing

Odell Beckham has been mostly mum when asked about his former team during scheduled press conferences since the trade from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns.

The superstar receiver, however, didn't shy away during a Twitter Q&A of sorts on Monday night. Beckham responded to questions about why he didn't travel with the team and combatted the notion that he was a cancer in Big Blue's locker room.

"Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person," OBJ wrote to a person calling him a cancer. "...yes I'm cancer to a place that's ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct!"

Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person.... yes I'm cancer to a place that's ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct ! â Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

Beckham also took issue with Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's comment that "we didn't sign him to trade him" before turning around and trading the receiver.

"'We didn't sign him to trade him...' you don't get married to get a divorce," Beckham wrote. "... I tried my best, the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn't bring happiness brotha... remember that."

"We didn't sign him to trade him..." you don't get married to get a divorce ... I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed ... we were still losing. PERIOD... money doesn't bring happiness brotha... remember that â Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

In the end, Beckham said he's thrilled to be in Cleveland on a team trending skyward with a young quarterback in Baker Mayfield and OBJ's childhood BFF Jarvis Landry.

"What u don't understand!!!!!!" he wrote. "I've never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD."

What u don't understand !!!!!! I've never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD â Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 23, 2019

As much as we'd pray on a hope that Beckham's social media binge could end future questions about his tenure in New York, pigs aren't flying and hell isn't frozen.