Around the NFL

Odell Beckham: Attacking 'wasn't in our game plan'

Published: Nov 25, 2018 at 11:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Sunday's tilt versus the New York Giants without four of its top five cornerbacks available. The banged-up unit that had been torched on the regular this season was prime to be picked on.

The Giants came out firing, scoring on their first four possessions to jump out to a 19-3 lead. Then Big Blue's offense went into a shell, generating just 61 passing yards in the second half, as the Giants watched the lead slip away in a 25-22 loss.

After the game, Odell Beckham Jr. questioned the team's strategy on offense.

"Coming in, knowing that they've struggled in the secondary, personally, I would've loved to attack them. But it wasn't in our game plan," Beckham said, via ESPN.

Beckham wouldn't directly address coach Pat Shurmur's play-calling, which included getting dynamic rookie running back Saquon Barkley only five second-half touches.

"Honestly, that is a question for Coach [Giants coach Pat Shurmur]," Beckham said of the play calls. "That is not really my kind of question. I don't call the plays. I just do what I'm told to do and go out there and execute. Whenever I get an opportunity to do something, I try to make the most of it. If I don't have that many opportunities all I can do is do what I can when I do have an opportunity. That is more a question for coach."

The coach will be drilled over the loss by the New York media.

The Giants' second-half egg-lay included two three-and-outs and just one drive in which New York held the ball for more than five plays. In the final two quarters, the Giants generated just 56 total yards as Eli Manning's numbers plummeted.

Manning 1st half: 19 of 25 passes, 236 yards, 9.4 yards per attempt, 101.4 passer rating
Manning 2nd half: 7 of 12 passes, 61 yards, 5.1 yards per attempt, 71.9

"Forget the depleted secondary and all, these are NFL football players that you are playing," Shurmur said. "We took advantage of some things, but it doesn't make sense to throw every down when you have a running back like Saquon. And we didn't convert."

With the Giants unable to control play, Barkley and Beckham managed just seven touches combined in the final two quarters. The lack of touches left OBJ bewildered.

"I couldn't tell you the answer to that," Beckham said. "At this point of my career, I've been through a lot so nothing really surprises me. Just don't really know the answer to that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

news

WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday via Instagram.

news

Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year, $53.6 million extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Knox, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson's status for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders was already dubious after having surgery on his ankle only a couple weeks ago. And it looks like the tight turnaround is not going to work out for the cornerback.

news

Giants WR Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York

Darius Slayton took a pay cut to remain with the New York Giants. The receiver dropped his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum ($965,000), NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo confirmed Wednesday.

news

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: 'I'm already one of the top corners' in NFL

Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson heads into the 2022 campaign searching to turn heads. "I'm already one of the top corners," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

news

Cowboys believe returner KaVontae Turpin can have 'Devin Hester effect'

Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel lamented this week that KaVontae Turpin showed his dynamic return ability before the club could spring him on unsuspecting opponents in the regular season.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I know I'm healthy. Everybody else will just get to see' Thursday vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (soft-tissue injury) declared himself fully healthy ahead of Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) ready to play Week 1, not fretting contract situation

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller says he has overcome his hamstring injury and is ready to go Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- regardless of his contract situation.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can -- and will'

Brendan Walker recaps the season finale of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Raiders' Josh McDaniels on facing Chargers' Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack duo: 'No shortcuts around this one'

In his debut as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels has the unenviable task of being the first to game plan against the Chargers' new daunting duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack .

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE