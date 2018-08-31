Oakland Raiders must trade Khalil Mack: Five viable destinations

Mike Maccagnan smartly dealt Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints for a third-round pick. Pretty sweet compensation for a player you just signed in March on a low-risk, one-year deal. And we all knew where the Jets' quarterback position was headed when the team spent the No. 3 overall pick on Sam Darnold. Darnold is going to start in Week 1, and I think he'll eventually develop into a stud. The team has a franchise quarterback to grow with, but this roster still has holes. The Jets are going to struggle again this year, as Darnold experiences the inevitable growing pains that come in Year 1. Thus, New York is in line to possess a pretty high draft pick in 2019. Regardless, you undoubtedly include that -- and your extra third-rounder -- in a deal for Mack. It's a no-brainer. And the Jets have plenty of cap room to absorb a Mack megadeal.