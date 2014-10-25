Oakland Raiders activate cornerback D.J. Hayden

The Raiders appear to have hit a home run with this year's first-round pick, Khalil Mack. Now Oakland is hoping to see something special from last year's first-round selection.
The team activated cornerback D.J. Hayden on Saturday, likely setting him up to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. They also signed defensive end Denico Autry off the practice squad.
To make room for both players, Oakland moved defensive end LaMarr Woodley (biceps) and safety Usama Young (knee) to injured reserve.
Hayden missed the first six games of the year nestled away on the team's reserve/physically unable to perform list with a broken foot. After he returned to practice earlier this month, Raiders coach Tony Sparano on Friday called the second-year cover man "good to go."
Battling a slew of injuries over two seasons, Hayden has started just a pair of games during his short career. He has plenty to prove to a front office that used last year's No. 12 overall selection on the cornerback before Sheldon Richardson, Star Lotulelei and Kenny Vaccaro were taken with the draft's next three picks.
