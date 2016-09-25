Oakland D forces 3 turnovers as Raiders beat Titans 17-10

MR. MURRAY: Murray, the NFL's 2014 offensive player of the year, helped the Titans get back into the game. He reeled off a 36-yard run with the Titans backed up near the own end zone, and he capped a 93-yard drive by outracing a pair of Oakland defenders around the right side to the end zone for a 5-yard TD with 5:51 left in the third quarter. It was Murray's first TD running the ball this season.