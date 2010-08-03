O'Hara, Nicks already nursing injuries, leaving Giants concerned

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara's swollen left ankle is causing concern for the New York Giants.
O'Hara was sent from training camp at the University at Albany to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday for an MRI.
The examination revealed no new injury to the ankle. The swelling, however, is the result of a chronic condition in the joint.
Doctors and trainers will try to reduce the swelling so O'Hara can regain mobility, the Giants said.
The Giants also disclosed Tuesday that wide receiver Hakeem Nicks, their first-round draft pick last season, hyperextended his right knee at the end of practice. He will undergo an MRI and be examined Wednesday.
O'Hara participated in conditioning drills Sunday morning and a light workout that afternoon. He didn't appear to hurt the ankle at any time.
Swelling developed in O'Hara's ankle late Sunday, and he has missed four practices over the past two days at the University at Albany.
"I definitely think there is some uncertainty," said guard Chris Snee, who also has played in the last two Pro Bowls. "We can't worry about that. Shaun is going to do whatever he can to get back on the field. Right now, we will go with who we have out there and just really work on that continuity."
O'Hara has started all but five regular-season games at center since joining the Giants as a free agent in 2004. Four of the games he missed came in that first season, with the other happening in 2006.
O'Hara, a former Rutgers player who has been selected to the Pro Bowl the past two years, has started every regular-season game since 2007. The only game he missed in the past three seasons was the NFC Wild Card Game in 2007 during New York's run to a Super Bowl title.
Adam Koets, who has played in three regular-season games in his first three years in the league, has taken over at center in O'Hara's absence.
"Everyone wants to play," Koets said between practices Tuesday. "It is an opportunity for me, and I just have to make the most of it."
Drafted as a tackle out of Oregon State in sixth round in 2007, Koets has never started an NFL game. He appears to have put on muscle during the offseason, though, and seemingly hasn't made the blatant errors that had coaches all over him earlier in his career.
"I kind of realized I have been here three years and it's time for me to step up and play," said Koets, who can play any position on the line. "It's an opportunity for me I have to show what I can do."
Veteran Rich Seubert, who is fighting for his job at left guard, also has seen more work at center the past two days. He downplayed O'Hara's ankle injury Monday, saying his teammate will be fine.
"We all like to take a couple of days off from practice," Seubert said. "I did last year for a couple of weeks. It's O-Line humor. He'll be fine. One thing you don't have to worry about, unless we're at the hospital laying down and they are tying you down, you're going to try to get out there as soon as you can. We all know Shaun would rather be out there practicing."
Nicks' injury also is causing some concern. Fellow receiver Mario Manningham injured his groin in practice, leaving the Giants without their No. 2 and 3 receivers from last season.
Manningham made 57 catches for 822 yards and five touchdowns last season, while Nicks had 47 receptions for 790 yards and six TDs. Steve Smith led the team with 107 catches for 1,220 yards and seven TDs.
