Nugent's last-second FG lifts Bengals past Lions

DETROIT -- Mike Nugent's 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The AFC North-leading Bengals (5-2) won a game for the second straight week by the same score thanks to Nugent's right foot. He made an overtime kick to give Cincinnati a win after it blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead at Buffalo
The Lions (4-3) looked like they did enough to send the game to OT, but rookie Sam Martin shanked a punt just 28 yards to midfield in the final minute.
Andy Dalton, who threw three touchdown passes, took advantage with two short passes to set up the game-winning field goal.
