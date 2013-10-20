Nugent's last-second FG lifts Bengals past Lions

Published: Oct 20, 2013 at 09:43 AM

DETROIT -- Mike Nugent's 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The AFC North-leading Bengals (5-2) won a game for the second straight week by the same score thanks to Nugent's right foot. He made an overtime kick to give Cincinnati a win after it blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead at Buffalo

The Lions (4-3) looked like they did enough to send the game to OT, but rookie Sam Martin shanked a punt just 28 yards to midfield in the final minute.

Andy Dalton, who threw three touchdown passes, took advantage with two short passes to set up the game-winning field goal.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford connected with Calvin Johnson on two of his three TD passes.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive A.J. Green's performance against the Lions with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's games

Mac Jones and the Patriots started off Friday's preseason tripleheader with a win over Ickey Ekwonu and the Panthers.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize

Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the Trey Lance era, remains with the team and San Francisco chief executive officer Jed York is OK with keeping Jimmy G on the squad if it comes to that.

news

Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens' historic preseason win streak matters

Are the Eagles ready to meet high expectations in the 2022 NFL season? Bucky Brooks identifies three questions that will determine Philly's fate. Plus, a look at why the Ravens' incredible preseason win streak matters and the trend that will be keeping defensive coordinators up at night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE