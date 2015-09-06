Around the NFL

Notable waiver claims: Bucs snag five players

Published: Sep 06, 2015 at 06:33 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owned the No. 1 waiver claim position following Saturday's cuts and utilized it well, snatching up five players.

The Bucs added defensive end Kourtnei Brown (cut by the Texans), linebacker Jeremiah George (Jaguars), quarterback Ryan Griffin (Saints), linebacker James-Michael Johnson (Chiefs) and center Eric Kush.

Corresponding cuts will need to be made following the claims.

You can check out all the waiver additions here.

Other notable claims:

  1. The Miami Dolphins claimed quarterback Logan Thomas. The big-armed passer was cut by the Cardinals on Saturday. Thomas will line up behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.
  1. The New York Giants added much-needed help to the defensive side of the ball, claiming defensive back Asa Jackson from Baltimore and defensive tackle Louis Nix from Houston.
  1. Chip Kelly said the Philadelphia Eagles likely would add a third quarterback from waivers or free agency. Former Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Stephen Morris is that man for now.

Some notable names made it through waivers without being claimed (we'll stick mostly to the young notables, not aging vets):

  1. Indianapolis Colts receiver Duron Carter went unclaimed, and was signed to the Colts' practice squad.
  1. Not a surprise: Tim Tebow wasn't added to a roster.
  1. While the Bucs grabbed KoBrown, of "Hard Knocks" fame, DB/RB Charles James and receiver Uzoma "EZ" Nwachukwu made it through waivers. James told the Houston Chronicle that he had agreed to join the Ravens practice squad. Nwachukwu signed on to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday monring.
  1. Former New Orleans Saints CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste is signing with the Lions to be on their practice squad. Jean-Baptiste was a second-round pick by New Orleans in 2014.
