Around the NFL

Notable injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 17, 2017 at 05:19 AM

Here are some injuries we're tracking Sunday in Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season:

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a partially torn calf and will miss the remainder of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via a source. The injury will not require surgery and the team is hopeful he can return in the playoffs. Brown went down in the first half against the New England Patriots.

Steelers running back James Conner suffered an MCL knee injury in the second half. Cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) was inactive but is expected to be available next week.

  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis in the first half. Linebacker Nick Perry did not return in the second half after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn (foot) did not return against the Dallas Cowboys. Wide receiver wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), cornerback David Amerson (foot), tight end Clive Walford (neck/concussion) and defensive end Mario Edwards (ankle) did not play.
  1. Cowboys defensive endBenson Mayowa (back) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (knee) did not return. Wide receiver Brice Butler (foot), cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion) and defensive lineman David Irving (concussion) did not play.
  1. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not return after suffering a knee injury in the second half.
  1. New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams exited in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with a concussion.
  1. New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford also exited in the first half with a concussion.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee injured his ankle in the first half against the Houston Texans and did not return. Rapoport reported Lee suffered an ankle sprain and will have an MRI on Monday.
  1. New York Giants safety Landon Collins did not return against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering an ankle injury in the first half. Wide receiver Tavarres King (concussion) and linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) exited in the second half.
  1. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. He briefly returned before exiting for good in the second half.
  1. Arizona Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea (knee) was injured in the first half against the Washington Redskins. Linebacker Karlos Dansby (calf) went down in the second half. Coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Brittan Golden fractured his arm.
  1. Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson exited in the second half with a knee injury.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (shoulder), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and linebacker Jordan Evans (forearm) all exited early against the Minnesota Vikings.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright suffered a foot injury in the second half.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin said he is playing through a torn meniscus and will have surgery after the season to repair it.
  1. Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald suffered a shoulder injury in the second half.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Aldrick Robinson suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans.
  1. Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan suffered an ankle injury in the second half.
  1. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron suffered a knee injury against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half.
  1. Seattle Seahawks linebacker D.J. Alexander (concussion), cornerback Justin Coleman (chest), and tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder) all exited early. Linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) was inactive.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Austin Ekeler suffered a broken hand in Saturday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Rapoport. He will not return this season.

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget suffered a grade 2 PCL sprain, Rapoport reported. He's considered week-to-week.

  1. Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson has entered into the concussion protocol, Rapoport reported, per a source. He showed symptoms following the game, Rapoport added.
