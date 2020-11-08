Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury and is questionable to return against the Colts.
- Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a dislocated ankle against the Giants and was quickly ruled out, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Cody Ford (right ankle) and Brian Winters (knee) are questionable to return against the Seahawks.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton was ruled out against the Panthers after suffering an ankle injury.
- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was ruled out against the Texans.
- Houston Texans running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete were ruled out with concussions. Linebacker Brennan Scarlett and defensive end Charles Omenihu were also ruled out against Jacksonville with arm and leg injuries, respectively.
- Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and running back Dane Cruikshank (groin) are questionable to return against the Bears.
- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle was ruled out against Baltimore with a concussion.