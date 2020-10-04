NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Published: Oct 04, 2020 at 01:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday:

  • Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was carted into the locker room and is questionable to return against the Buccaneers.
  • Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out against the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury.
  • Washington Football Team cornerback Greg Stroman is questionable to return against the Ravens with a foot injury.
  • Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney is questionable to return against the Browns with a knee injury.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out against the Bengals. Linebacker Myles Jack is questionable after suffering an ankle injury.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback ﻿Eli Apple﻿ has been ruled out against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
  • Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins was ruled out with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minnesota Vikings safety ﻿Harrison Smith﻿, who was ejected on the play.
  • Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson is questionable to return against the Seahawks with a foot injury.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ has been ruled out against the Chargers with an ankle injury.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) ruled out of game vs. Cowboys

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out the rest of the game against the Cowboys. 
news

Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled for Monday night; Falcons-Packers now at 8:50 p.m. ET

The postponed Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 game is being planned for Monday night, pending the results of the latest tests being conducted for both teams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks' Chris Carson expected to play vs. Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson (MCL sprain) was listed as questionable, but is expected to face the Dolphins today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Saints fullback Michael Burton cleared after receiving false positive COVID-19 test result

New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton has been cleared to play after receiving an initial positive COVID-19 test. After being retested, it was determined that the initial result was a false positive, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys tackle La'el Collins set to undergo hip surgery Wednesday, will miss remainder of season

A hip injury landed Cowboys tackle La'el Collins on injured reserve just before Week 1. Now, it appears that injury will wipe out the remainder of his season.
news

Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable for 'MNF' matchup vs. Packers

A showdown against the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense awaits the Falcons on Monday Night Football, and there's a chance they'll head into the matchup missing some serious firepower.
news

Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/CVID list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Eagles LT Jason Peters (toe) being placed on injured reserve

Eagles LT Jason Peters is being placed on injured reserve after an MRI revealed a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Colts-Bears Week 4 game rescheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET 

Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports.
news

Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed in the wake of two positive COVID-19 tests, the league announced Saturday. 
news

Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Patriots quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿ has been added to the reserve/COVID list after testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL