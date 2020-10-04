Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday:
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was carted into the locker room and is questionable to return against the Buccaneers.
- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out against the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury.
- Washington Football Team cornerback Greg Stroman is questionable to return against the Ravens with a foot injury.
- Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney is questionable to return against the Browns with a knee injury.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out against the Bengals. Linebacker Myles Jack is questionable after suffering an ankle injury.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Eli Apple has been ruled out against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
- Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins was ruled out with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who was ejected on the play.
- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson is questionable to return against the Seahawks with a foot injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy has been ruled out against the Chargers with an ankle injury.