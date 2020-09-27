Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been ruled out against the Bengals after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerback Avonte Maddox were also ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (knee, ankle) exited in the second half against the Giants. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a concussion in the first half and did not return.
- New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the 49ers and did not return.
- Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller exited early against the Bills with a shoulder injury.
- Washington Football Team defensive ends Chase Young (groin) and Matthew Ioannidis (arm) exited early against the Browns.
- Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted into the locker room with a shoulder injury and did not return against the Vikings.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage will not return against the Bears after sustaining a head injury. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip) is questionable to return.
- Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis (elbow), wide receiver JoJo Natson (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) exited early against Washington.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson did not return against the Texans after being evaluated for a possible concussion. Fullback Derek Watt exited early after suffering a hamstring injury.
- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (ankle) defensive tackle Daniel Ross (foot) and wide receiver Rico Gafford (hamstring) exited early against the Patriots.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (calf) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (shoulder) exited early against the Rams. .
- Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (knee) exited early against the Falcons.