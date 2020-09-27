NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) exited early vs. Browns

Published: Sep 27, 2020
The Washington Football Team played much of Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns without their No. 2 overall pick.

Chase Young suffered a groin injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, the team announced.

He was shown on the broadcast visibly upset limping to the locker room. There currently is no word yet on the extent of the injury.

Young already has been an impact player for Washington's defense early in his career. The Ohio State standout recorded 2.5 sacks in his first two games with two additional tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

