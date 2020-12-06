Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 13 games

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 01:15 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:

  • Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was been ruled just before kickoff against the Jaguars. The All-Pro was active but not on the field to start the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He appeared on the injury report Thursday with a calf issue. Pelissero added that Kendricks has been in street clothes and sitting on the bench with teammates during the game, a good indication that he didn't suffer a major injury.
  • Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return against the Jets.
  • Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return against the Bengals. Linebacker ﻿Elandon Roberts﻿ is questionable with a chest injury. Offensive lineman ﻿Ereck Flowers﻿ was carted to the locker room with an apparent lower-leg injury.
  • Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out against the Texans.
  • New York Jets running back Frank Gore is being evaluated for a concussion. Guard Greg Van Roten (foot) is questionable to return against the Raiders. Safety Bennett Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out.
  • New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is questionable to return against the Falcons with a leg injury.

Related Content

news

Chargers, Rams 'going forward' with playing in Los Angeles after 49ers relocate

The NFL is "going forward" with the Chargers and Rams playing in Los Angeles. The league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added, is in touch with local and state officials in California.
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers likely needs foot surgery after season 

Dealing with a foot injury, it's likely Colts QB Philip Rivers will need surgery after the season to repair a plantar plate rupture, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to be activated from reserve/COVID list, start vs. Cowboys

Quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID list and start vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning, per a source. 
news

Injury roundup: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back in as the starter today, assuming all goes well in warmups, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

49ers DC Robert Saleh on Bills QB Josh Allen: 'He's like a young Cam Newton'

Ahead of Week 13, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh discussed how Bills QB Josh Allen's size and skill set reminds him of another mobile 6-foot-5 signal-caller currently making his living with the Patriots.
news

Joe Haden: Steelers confident in replacements for Bud Dupree

In the wake of Bud Dupree's season-ending knee injury, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is confident linebackers Alex Highsmith and Ola Adeniyi are up to the task of replacing him. 
news

Ravens activate Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, Jihad Ward off reserve/COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens have activated Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram, and Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, making them eligible to play Tuesday night vs. the Cowboys. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Steelers defensive end ﻿Stephon Tuitt﻿ is on track to play on Monday night after being activated from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday.
news

Veteran running back LeGarrette Blount announces retirement from NFL

LeGarrette Blount, a three-time Super Bowl champion and veteran running back of nine seasons, announced his retirement from football on Instagram on Saturday morning. 
news

Veteran K Stephen Hauschka announces retirement after 13 seasons

﻿Stephen Hauschka﻿ is calling it a career. The 35-year-old kicker announced via Instagram he is retiring after 13 professional seasons. He last played for the Jaguars earlier this season.
news

Week 13 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 13.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL