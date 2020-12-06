Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 13 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was been ruled just before kickoff against the Jaguars. The All-Pro was active but not on the field to start the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He appeared on the injury report Thursday with a calf issue. Pelissero added that Kendricks has been in street clothes and sitting on the bench with teammates during the game, a good indication that he didn't suffer a major injury.
- Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return against the Jets.
- Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return against the Bengals. Linebacker Elandon Roberts is questionable with a chest injury. Offensive lineman Ereck Flowers was carted to the locker room with an apparent lower-leg injury.
- Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out against the Texans.
- New York Jets running back Frank Gore is being evaluated for a concussion. Guard Greg Van Roten (foot) is questionable to return against the Raiders. Safety Bennett Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out.
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson is questionable to return against the Falcons with a leg injury.