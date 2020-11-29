Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 12 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:
- Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ruled out against the Jaguars after suffering a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage.
- Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness) is questionable to return against the Bills. Linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) is also questionable.
- New York Giants safety Nate Ebner has been ruled out against the Bengals with a knee injury.
- Miami Dolphins running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry is questionable to return against the Jets with a chest injury.
- Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette is in the concussion protocol and questionable to return against the Falcons. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (abdomen) is also questionable.
- Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo was ruled out against the Titans after suffering a knee injury. Linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch during a special teams play. Running back Jordan Wilkins (rib) is questionable.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) is questionable to return against the Raiders.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trey Quinn is questionable to return against the Browns with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Dakota Allen was ruled out with an ankle injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond has been ruled against the Giants with a concussion.