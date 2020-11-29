Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 12 games

Around the NFL

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:

  • Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ruled out against the Jaguars after suffering a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage.
  • Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (illness) is questionable to return against the Bills. Linebacker ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ (back) is also questionable.
  • New York Giants safety ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ has been ruled out against the Bengals with a knee injury.
  • Miami Dolphins running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry is questionable to return against the Jets with a chest injury.
  • Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette﻿ is in the concussion protocol and questionable to return against the Falcons. Cornerback ﻿Trayvon Mullen﻿ (abdomen) is also questionable.
  • Indianapolis Colts left tackle ﻿Anthony Castonzo﻿ was ruled out against the Titans after suffering a knee injury. Linebacker Matthew Adams was ejected in the first half for throwing a punch during a special teams play. Running back Jordan Wilkins (rib) is questionable.
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver ﻿Olamide Zaccheaus﻿ (toe) is questionable to return against the Raiders.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Trey Quinn is questionable to return against the Browns with a hamstring injury. Linebacker ﻿Dakota Allen﻿ was ruled out with an ankle injury.
  • Cincinnati Bengals guard ﻿Alex Redmond﻿ has been ruled against the Giants with a concussion.

Browns' Callie Brownson to become first woman to work as position coach in NFL history

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will make history Sunday afternoon. Brownson will become the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game, serving as an interim tight ends coach for Cleveland.
news

Saints fined $500K, docked draft pick, Patriots fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL continued this week to issue out financial and competitive discipline to teams violating its COVID-19 protocols. New England and New Orleans were each fined, while the Saints lost a seventh-round pick.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones not expected to play against Raiders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, teammate Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go.
news

49ers working on relocating games, practice after new COVID-19 order bans all recreational activities

A regional declaration stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the San Francisco 49ers to make adjustments.
news

Broncos to face Saints without QB Drew Lock, both backups after all were deemed high-risk contacts

Broncos quarterbacks ﻿Drew Lock﻿, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ are not allowed to play in Week 12, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per an informed source.
news

Chargers activate Austin Ekeler off IR, RB eligible to play in Week 12

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that star running back Austin Ekeler has been activated off injured reserve where he has resided since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4.
news

Detroit Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) downgraded to doubtful vs. Jets

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start in his absence. 
news

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a source tells NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. 
news

Denver Broncos hold practice Saturday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos are returning to practice on Saturday with no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that it is unlikely the tight end Zach Ertz will play in Monday night's home game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. 
