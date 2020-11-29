Around the NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) exits in third quarter vs. Bengals, does not return

Published: Nov 29, 2020 at 03:15 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half.

The second-year quarterback tried to return to the game, but limped to the sidelines after his first pass attempt. Jones, who was declared as questionable, did not return after that and left the game with the Giants leading 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Jones hurt is hamstring after a scramble in the Giants' opening drive of the third quarter. His day ended going 16-of-27 for 213 yards passing.

Giants coach Joe Judge said after the game that trainers had cleared Jones to return and the second-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.

"We'll take a look and see what it is," Judge said, per SNY. Judge added that he is optimistic that Jones will be able to play next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Backup QB Colt McCoy came in for Jones after his initial exit and finished a drive that ended in a Graham Gano field goal. McCoy would finish the game after Jones' final exit and helped lead the Giants toward a 19-17 victory. McCoy was 6-of-10 for 31 yards in relief.

