Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) exits in third quarter vs. Bengals, does not return

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half.

The second-year quarterback tried to return to the game, but limped to the sidelines after his first pass attempt. Jones, who was declared as questionable, did not return after that and left the game with the Giants leading 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Jones hurt is hamstring after a scramble in the Giants' opening drive of the third quarter. His day ended going 16-of-27 for 213 yards passing.

Giants coach Joe Judge said after the game that trainers had cleared Jones to return and the second-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.

"We'll take a look and see what it is," Judge said, per SNY. Judge added that he is optimistic that Jones will be able to play next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.