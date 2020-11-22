Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:
- Houston Texans wide receivers Randall Cobb (foot) and Kenny Stills (leg) have been ruled out against the Patriots. Defensive tackle P.J. Hall is questionable with a chest injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field and ruled out against Washington after suffering a left knee injury.
- New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat has been ruled out against the Falcons with a concussion.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen has been ruled out against the Steelers after suffering a knee injury. Offensive lineman Andrew Norwell was ruled out with an arm injury. Safety Daniel Thomas (arm) is questionable. Cornerback Chris Claybrooks (groin) is also questionable.
- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry suffered a knee injury and will not return against Jacksonville.
- Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Dennis Daley is currently being evaluated for a concussion.
- Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison will not return against the Eagles because of a knee injury.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder), defensive end Derek Barnett (knee) and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (ankle) are questionable to return against the Browns.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown has been ruled out against the Ravens with an elbow injury.
- New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out against the Texans.