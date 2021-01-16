Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Divisional Round Saturday:
- The New Orleans Saints announced receiver Tre'Quan Smith has been activated to the active roster. Smith, who hasn't played since Week 15 (ankle), was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
- The NFL fined Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marcus Peters $15,000 for celebrating his big interception last week on the Titans logo and "physical actions directed at the Tennessee bench," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. Peters plans to appeal. Peters, who is listed as questionable, is also dealing with a back injury but is expected to play against the Bills, Pelissero reported.
- The Tampa Bay Bucccaneers elevated linebacker Deone Bucannon, guard Ted Larsen and safety Javon Hagan from the practice squad.
- Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller and Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were both fined for the dustup that ended with Miller getting ejected from last week's wild-card game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller was fined $8,589 for unnecessary roughness while Gardner-Johnson was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness.
- The Kansas City Chiefs activated receiver Gehrig Dieter and defensive back Chris Lammons from the practice squad and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel from IR. Tight end Deon Yelder has been placed on IR.