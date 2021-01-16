Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Published: Jan 16, 2021 at 05:04 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Divisional Round Saturday:

  • The New Orleans Saints announced receiver Tre'Quan Smith has been activated to the active roster. Smith, who hasn't played since Week 15 (ankle), was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
  • The NFL fined Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marcus Peters $15,000 for celebrating his big interception last week on the Titans logo and "physical actions directed at the Tennessee bench," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. Peters plans to appeal. Peters, who is listed as questionable, is also dealing with a back injury but is expected to play against the Bills, Pelissero reported.
  • The Tampa Bay Bucccaneers elevated linebacker Deone Bucannon﻿, guard Ted Larsen and safety Javon Hagan from the practice squad.
  • Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller and Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were both fined for the dustup that ended with Miller getting ejected from last week's wild-card game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller was fined $8,589 for unnecessary roughness while Gardner-Johnson was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs activated receiver Gehrig Dieter and defensive back Chris Lammons from the practice squad and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel from IR. Tight end Deon Yelder has been placed on IR.

Related Content

news

Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Re-ranking the 2018 QB draft class

The 2018 quarterback class was one of the most debated in recent memory. Those discussions rage on this weekend as three of the five first-rounders are in action. It's a slate that fittingly doesn't involve the first three to come off the board.
news

Eagles to interview Josh McDaniels, put in request with Eric Bieniemy for head coaching gig

The Eagles coaching search continues to spread its wings far and wide. Add two more high-profile names to the discussion. Mike Garafolo reports that Philadelphia requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and will interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels this weekend. 
news

Cooper Kupp (knee) inactive for Rams' Divisional Round game

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (knee) is inactive for Los Angeles' Divisional Round meeting with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Steelers expected to make Matt Canada new offensive coordinator

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers will promote from within to fill their offensive coordinator job. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Steelers are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to OC. 
news

Complete inactive reports for each game in NFL Divisional Round

Here are the full inactive reports for each game during the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott making great progress with ankle rehab

In the three months since ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s horrific, season-ending ankle injury, Cowboys leadership has maintained he is still their future. The star QB has been attacking rehab to ensure that future is bright. And he's making great progress, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens to explore big extension in offseason

Lamar Jackson earned his first playoff win a week ago. He goes for his second Saturday night against the Bills. The star QB could be signing his second contract in the months ahead, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Steelers optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will return in 2021

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was in vintage form for the better part of three months before showing his age in the stretch run. So was last week's wild-card loss the last we'll see of the future Hall of Famer? Probably not, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (knee) game-time decision vs. Packers

The knee injury ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ suffered on Super Wild Card Weekend is still hampering him heading into the Divisional Round. The Rams wide receiver is a game-time decision to play Saturday versus the Packers, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

This Week in NFL History: Jan. 18 to Jan. 24

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely after NFL rescinds conditional reinstatement

﻿Josh Gordon﻿ has been suspended, again. The NFL rescinded the Seahawks wide receiver's conditional reinstatement Friday, leaving him suspended indefinitely. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW