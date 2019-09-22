Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:
- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not return due to a chest injury suffered against the Jets. Edelman appeared to sustain the injury on one of the final plays of the first half. Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, X-rays on Edelman's chest were negative.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in the first half vs. the Buccaneers and did not return. Barkley was seen in a walking boot on the Giants' sideline. Linebacker Alec Ogletree suffered a hamstring injury vs. Tampa Bay.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns did not return against the Cowboys after sustaining a concussion. He was transported to a local hospital and will remain there overnight with a member of the Dolphins' medical staff.
- Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal suffered an Achilles injury and did not return to the game. Rapoport reports Neal is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn Achilles -- the second season-ending injury for Neal in as many seasons.
- Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton did not return after suffering a quad injury. Hilton was held out of the second half because the training staff feared the WR would tear his quad. Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) is also out. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (eye) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (stinger) exited with injuries.
- Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe was carted off after suffering an ankle injury and did not return to the game.
- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (illness), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and tackle Andre Dillard (knee) were all sidelined. Corner Ronald Darby has a hamstring injury and did not return.
- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels did not return due to a foot injury. Initial tests revealed no broken bones in Daniels' foot, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Cornerback Darius Slay incurred a hamstring injury.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith was evaluated for a possible concussion. Defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a knee injury.
- Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury against the Vikings.
- Minnesota Vikings guard Josh Kline suffered a concussion and did not return. Receiver Chad Beebe suffered an ankle injury.
- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) was carted off to the locker room and did not return.
- The Cleveland Browns will be without starting cornerbacks Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring), who are each inactive for Sunday night's game against the Rams. Receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) is also out.